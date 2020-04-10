The Iowa Department of Public Health has now confirmed the existence of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state. As of March 31, there were five confirmed cases within Monona County, and this remains a very fluid situation.

In an attempt to protect the health and safety of those in the community, Monona County has elected to close all offices to the public effective immediately, until further notice, to limit the spread of COVID-19. The goal is to protect the citizens and employees of Monona County.

County employees will continue to perform essential county services via email, mail, and phone. The Court System is open and operating.

Please contact the department by phone if you have questions regarding services. County Departments and phone numbers are listed below:

Assessor’s Office: 712-433-2271

Attorney’s Office: 712-423-1728

Auditor’s Office: 712-433-2191

Auto Dept: 712-433-2702

Board of Supervisors: 712-433-1585

Clerk of Court: 712-423-2491

Conservation: 712-433-2400

Drainage: 712-433-2630

Driver’s License: 712-433-9566

Microfilm: 712-433-2575

Recorder: 712-433-2575

Secondary Roads: 712-433-2284

Treasurer: 712-433-2347

Veteran Affairs: 712-433-3710

Zoning/Environmental Health: 712-433-3400

