The Iowa Department of Public Health has now confirmed the existence of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state. As of March 31, there were five confirmed cases within Monona County, and this remains a very fluid situation.
In an attempt to protect the health and safety of those in the community, Monona County has elected to close all offices to the public effective immediately, until further notice, to limit the spread of COVID-19. The goal is to protect the citizens and employees of Monona County.
County employees will continue to perform essential county services via email, mail, and phone. The Court System is open and operating.
Please contact the department by phone if you have questions regarding services. County Departments and phone numbers are listed below:
Assessor’s Office: 712-433-2271
Attorney’s Office: 712-423-1728
Auditor’s Office: 712-433-2191
Auto Dept: 712-433-2702
Board of Supervisors: 712-433-1585
Clerk of Court: 712-423-2491
Conservation: 712-433-2400
Drainage: 712-433-2630
Driver’s License: 712-433-9566
Microfilm: 712-433-2575
Recorder: 712-433-2575
Secondary Roads: 712-433-2284
Treasurer: 712-433-2347
Veteran Affairs: 712-433-3710
Zoning/Environmental Health: 712-433-3400
