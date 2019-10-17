Monona County is providing an opportunity for private well owners and tenants in the county to have their water tested for certain forms of bacteria, nitrite/nitrate, arsenic, and manganese.
The county environmental health worker will come to your home and collect water samples for you completely free of charge during the months of October and November.
Water samples from your well will be sent to the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa for testing. Results will be sent to you by the county environmental health office.
Well water that is safe for consumption, as well as many other uses, is important for the health of many Iowans. This testing program is part of a study at the University of Iowa and an excellent chance for well owners in Monona County to learn more about the quality of water in your wells.
For more information, contact Sandy Bubke, Monona County Environmental Health Administrator at 712-433-3400, or email mocoenvr@mononacounty.org during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Additional information about the Iowa Private Well Program is available online at iowawell.org or by contacting the State Hygienic Laboratory at 319-467-4503 or shl-gtc@uiowa.edu.
