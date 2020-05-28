The Monona County Historical Museum in the Kiwanis Museum Complex in Onawa is still closed until further notice, so they will not have the garage sale either.
The Monona County Historical Museum page on Facebook has news and is sharing interesting articles. It also has photos and videos of museum displays and Christmas in November.
There is also an Onawa’s Eskimo Pie 1919 page with photos of artifacts from the museum.
Stay safe. They are hoping things will be better in time for Christmas in November (or maybe December?)
