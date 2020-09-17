Jones Creek Watershed District, located by Preparation Canyon State Park near Moorhead, was one of the first watershed protection projects taken on by the Soil Conservation Service in the U.S., and the first in the state of Iowa.
The goal of this project was to stabilize upland soils prone to erosion due to the topography of the Loess, and it represents one of the first instances where federal agencies and private landowners worked together to achieve a soil conservation system which benefited an entire farming community.
Prior to this project, upper farmland eroded into gullies that eventually reached depths of up to 60 feet, while bottomland farmers spent thousands of dollars removing the silt from their ditches or risk flooding every year.
The Jones Creek Watershed District is made up of eight gully control dams and one detention dam built between 1937 and 1942.
Area farmers organized as the Moorhead Soil Improvement Association to help plan and coordinate the work, most of which was done by hand. Although small caterpillar tractors were used for some of the heavy work, the vast majority of earth moving was done with shovels and wheelbarrows.
The project was completed in late 1941 and 1942 by crews from a camp of conscientious objectors to World War II that was located in Denison.
Three of the dams consisted of an earthen berm built across a gully and included a sod spillway. Only one of these remains intact today.
Instead of sod spillways, the other five dams used a concrete “chute,” ranging from 10-15 feet wide and 60-70 feet long, to step the water down to lower levels.
At the same time the dams were being constructed, approximately three miles of gullies were shaped and seeded as grassed waterways.
The detention dam is an earthen-filled dam 350 feet long and 48 feet high. It is located on the Wallace Jones’ farm, which is where the watershed district got its name.
