Over the past couple of weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases in Monona County has grown.
As of June 23, Burgess Public Health reported that Monona County has a total of 65 positive cases, of which 41 are active cases.
The number of cases has doubled since the beginning of the June. On June 1, Monona County had just 25 total positive cases with seven active cases.
“As we continue to see the positive cases in Monona County rise, we would like to believe that this is isolated to one location, and the rest of us are safe. Please remember, this virus is present in all the communities in our county and the surrounding counties,” said Burgess Public Health in a statement on their Facebook page on June 16.
The Burgess Public Health statement continues, “As we see large increases, it is often related to someone who had close contact with someone who later tests positive. The person who later tests positive was tested because they had close contact with someone else who was unaware they were positive when the contact took place.
“There are many people that are completely asymptomatic and showing no symptoms or signs of illness, but if tested would test positive. We must consider and believe that people we come in contact with on a daily basis outside of our home are positive. Please treat everyone you come in contact with as positive. If we treat everyone we come in contact with as positive, we will slow the spread of this virus.”
Burgess Public Health encourages people to continue:
- Social distance and wear masks when you are not able to social distance.
- Continue frequent hand washing.
- Cover your cough and sneezes.
- Disinfect surfaces regularly to stop the spread of the virus.
- People over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions are advised to continue staying home as much as possible.
- If you are feeling ill or experiencing symptoms like cough, fever, shortness of breath, or body aches, stay home, isolate, and contact your healthcare provider.
—-
A couple of restaurants like Ada J’s Steakhouse and Sabor a Mexico in Ute and Buds Bar and Grill in Moorhead have decided to temporarily close due to the outbreak. Sam’s Bar and Grill in Charter Oak has also decided to go back to curbside pickup only.
On June 18, Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek has confirmed two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Charter Oak pool was planning on opening for the summer, but with the recent outbreak in the area, the city hasn’t made a final decision.
On June 17, the MVAOCOU softball and baseball games against Woodbury Central were postponed to a later date as the school was awaiting results of COVID-19 test. A release by the school said “We believe it is safest to not play tonight (June 17).” The softball game on June 18 was also postponed.
