Monona County Farm Equipment Safety Day was held on Wednesday, June 19, for the MVAOCOU driver’s education class. The safety day was organized and sponsored by the Monona County Farm Bureau.
Safety Day began with a talk about the safety features on the equipment designed to help other motorists to better see the slow-moving machinery. Students learned about road width vs. over-sized equipment, swerving to miss road shoulder hazards, the brief time it takes to come up behind a piece of machinery, and most importantly about the blindspots when driving these machines.
Members of the Farm Bureau lined up three passenger vehicles behind the combine from 30 feet to 150 feet behind. The kids sat in the combine seat to tell which vehicle(s) they could see.
“They were shocked that they could not see any of them,” said Sharyl Bruning Monona County Farm Bureau President. “The kids also were asked to sit in each of the vehicles to see if they could see the mirrors on the side of the combine - using the ‘rule’ if you can see them, they can’t see you. Of course, they could not see the mirrors from any of the passenger vehicles.”
While half of the class was outside, drivers education instructor Jody Walsh showed the rest of the class a video about sharing the road with farm equipment and took a quiz. Then the groups switched.
Jeff Mordhorst, Keith Zediker, Dave and Sharyl Bruning, and Jim Heithoff, Farm Bureau Regional Manager, were the adult helpers for the event. The machinery was provided by Mike and Joe Flanigan.
