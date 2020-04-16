The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many Iowans, including the most basic need of food security.
To assist with the spike in demand at local food banks, the Monona County Farm Bureau is donating $250 apiece to The Open Cupboard in Mapleton and the Food 4 You organization in Onawa to help feed the need for Iowans who are impacted by this unprecedented time.
“As farmers, we take pride in providing safe, healthy food, and now more than ever, we know our local communities are in need,” said Monona County Farm Bureau President Sharyl Bruning. “Our Farm Bureau board is more than people who grow crops and raise livestock. We’re community members first, and we know we all have to take care of each other.”
With the closings of many businesses in the state and many Iowans out of work, the Iowa Food Bank Association has seen up to four times the number of new requests for food assistance since the pandemic began. Bonny Hall of Food 4 You has seen similar impacts in the Monona County area. “We have seen a rise from feeding roughly 250 adults and children in February, to over 600 in March,” says Hall. “Donations are really critical at this time, and we appreciate this donation from the Monona County Farm Bureau.”
For those in the community wishing to add to these efforts, call 712-420-3052 for instructions on how to donate.
