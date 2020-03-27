National Agriculture Week, March 22-28, is a time to celebrate today’s agriculture, and this year the Monona County Farm Bureau especially wants to highlight the value “Real Farmers. Real Food. Real Meat.” brings to the local community.
“In our county, we have a diversity of family farms who raise grains, cattle, pigs, and chickens,” said Sharyl Bruning, Monona County Farm Bureau president. “As farmers, we are proud to raise animals using the best husbandry practices while respecting our shared environment. If there’s one thing I want our neighbors to know, it’s when you bite into a juicy cut of meat, it was raised with care.”
Experts at Iowa State University acknowledge the role animal proteins play in the human diet.
“Animal protein continues to be important because it is a high-quality or ‘complete’ protein containing all the essential amino acids. Pork, for example, contains one of the highest amounts of protein per serving and provides needed minerals like selenium, zinc, and iron and vitamins B12, B6, thiamin and niacin,” said Dr. Ruth MacDonald, chair of the ISU Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.
Not only are animal proteins an optimal way to fuel the body, but they add value to the local community with livestock production in Monona County making up $38.4 million of our local economy.
Livestock production employs not just farmers, but construction workers who build barns, truckers who transport livestock, veterinarians who aid in promoting animal health, and many more. And many of these people add intrinsic value to the local community through volunteerism and leadership.
“We appreciate when people buy products that are raised right here in Iowa, but agriculture is about more than raising nutritious food and by products like fuel and fiber,” said Bruning. “It’s about being a good neighbor and building up our local village to ensure our community is prosperous and a place people are happy to call home.”
