On Monday, Aug. 26, the Monona County Farm Bureau hosted 158 members for the 101st Annual Meeting of the County Farm Bureau.
The evening began with a brief meeting consisting of approval of 2018 meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, and ratification of Directors. There were then presentations by Janet Mann, West Monona High School’s Family and Consumer Science teacher, and Alisha Rewinkle, West Monona High School’s Science teacher. They each presented about the distribution of Share Grant funds that the Monona County Farm Bureau applied for and received for the “Farm to Table” program, which supports our continuing efforts to bring Ag education to the West Monona School.
Every year for the Annual Meeting, the Monona County Farm Bureau Board of Directors discuss and then vote on a recipient for the Distinguished Service to Ag Award. For this year’s Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award, the members were proud to honor Chris Beedle of Soldier and Curtis Sturgill of Onawa, a couple of true leaders in Monona County who continually keep the best interests in mind for our county and, very importantly, the future of our agriculture community.
These two young men work tirelessly volunteering an untold number of hours to put others before themselves to make our county and especially our county fair a true success. With their leadership Monona County Farm Bureau was very fortunate to be able to partner with the Monona County Fair Board this summer to create the organization’s very own Farm Bureau Headquarters on the fairgrounds.
When the meeting portion of the evening was adjourned, the invocation was led by Board Director Dan Witten. The always delicious smoked pork chop meal catered by Staley’s Catering was enjoyed by all, and then President Sharyl Bruning presented over 30 door prizes provided by the Membership Office and agents Crystal Bretthauer and Brent McCall.
Thank you to the members of the Monona County Farm Bureau for your continued support for our organization!
(0) comments
