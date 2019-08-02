The Monona County Fair royalty was crowned on Wednesday, July 10, during the 2019 Monona County Fair Opening Ceremonies. Cameron Brenner of Mapleton was crowned the 2019 Monona County Fair Queen and Allison Lage of Blencoe was crowned the 2019 Monona County Little Princess. Pictured are, front row, from left to right: Little Princess Runner-Up: Ellie Burgess of Blencoe, Little Princess: Allison Lage of Blencoe, and Little Miss Congeniality: Leila Holverson of Onawa. Back Row: Runner-up: Taylor Erlandson of Onawa, Monona County Fair Queen: Cameron Brenner of Mapleton, and Miss Congeniality: Zoe Jessen of Mapleton.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 7
Top 10 List
-
Mondamin farmer found dead in Missouri River following tractor accident
-
One injured in helicopter crash near Blair airport
-
One person injured following semi rollover southwest of Herman
-
Planning Commission to consider CUP for former Blair Super Foods building
-
Blair man arrested for soliciting sexually explicit videos from underage girls
-
Blair police investigate theft
-
Iowa man wanted for writing forged checks
-
Rising above the flood: Washington County Fair packs in crowds
-
Judge dismisses charges in Herman CBD case for third time
-
Terri Gayer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.