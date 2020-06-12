2019 Court

2019 Monona County Fair royalty - pictured are, front row, from left to right: Little Princess Runner-Up: Ellie Burgess of Blencoe, Little Princess: Allison Lage of Blencoe, and Little Miss Congeniality: Leila Holverson of Onawa. Back Row: Runner-up: Taylor Erlandson of Onawa, Monona County Fair Queen: Cameron Brenner of Mapleton, and Miss Congeniality: Zoe Jessen of Mapleton.

Applications are now being accepted for the Monona County Fair Queen and Little Princess contests.

Queen entrants must be 16 years old by the first day of the Iowa State Fair, which is Aug. 16.

The new queen and little princess will be crowned on July 15 during the fair’s Opening Ceremony.

An application and complete contest rules can be found at mononacountyfair.com/queen-%26-little-princess.

For queen questions, call Sharyl Bruning at 712-880-7749. For princess questions, call Emily Low at 712-420-0229

