2019 Monona County Fair royalty - pictured are, front row, from left to right: Little Princess Runner-Up: Ellie Burgess of Blencoe, Little Princess: Allison Lage of Blencoe, and Little Miss Congeniality: Leila Holverson of Onawa. Back Row: Runner-up: Taylor Erlandson of Onawa, Monona County Fair Queen: Cameron Brenner of Mapleton, and Miss Congeniality: Zoe Jessen of Mapleton.