Growing Together mini-grant allowed 1,591 pounds of fruits and vegetables to be donated to food pantries and residents in need in Monona County in two summers
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Monona County completed the second growing season for a donation and home demonstration garden at the Monona County Fairgrounds.
Extension partnered with the ISU Western Research Farm, Monona County Fair Association, West Central Community Action, local Master Gardeners, ISU Rising Star Interns, and members of the Green Thumb’s Garden Club.
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program and ISU Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Education (SNAP-Ed) program collaborated to provide these opportunities to ensure the produce grown will reach local food pantries and reduce food insecurity across the state.
As part of the Growing Together initiative, volunteers donated fruits and vegetables to food pantries.
In Monona County, gardeners were able to donate 533 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to the monthly food giveaways in Mapleton and Onawa in the summer of 2019.
Hundreds of pounds of produce were also donated to Center Heights Low Rent Housing Agency in Onawa.
Approximately 500 people experiencing low income in Monona County were served this season.
“Our second growing season at the garden was a successful one. One of Monona County’s greatest needs is getting healthy food to low-income residents. We are grateful for federal grant funds and our community partnerships and volunteers that helped the donation and demonstration garden to be a success,” said Melissa Beermann, Monona County Extension Director.
A home demonstration garden field day was held in August in collaboration with the ISU Research Farm and ISU Horticulturist and pollinator experts. Watch for public educational opportunities that will be made available for the 2020 growing season.
Extension is in need of more volunteers for the 2020 growing season. Contact Melissa Beermann at 712-423-2175 or mbeerman@iastate.edu if you are able to help in any capacity. Donation gardening is a very rewarding experience.
More information about the Growing Together project can be found online, as well as information on how to become a Master Gardener volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.