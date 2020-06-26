The Monona County Board of Supervisors has decided to open the Monona County Courthouse in phases. The courthouse will remain in Phase 1 until Friday, June 19.
Phase 2 will begin on Monday, June 22, with public hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No new visitors after 3:30 p.m. Only the front doors will be unlocked.
The public is encouraged to use alternate methods to do business with the courthouse offices: online, by phone, or use the outside drop box.
Department Heads will identify the number of visitors that are allowed in their office at a time. Wearing masks are encouraged while conducting business
Visitors need to maintain six feet social distancing while waiting to receive assistance. Departments may use floor markings to indicate where visitors should be located.
Increased cleaning will take place throughout the day and there will be daily cleaning of all departments at 4 p.m.
This pertains to all offices except the Auto Department and Driver’s License, which will remain by appointment only by calling the Auto Department at 712-433-2702 and Driver’s License Department at 712-433-9566.
The Clerk of Court office is open for emergency services and by appointment, if you need assistance, or for emergency services, such as domestic abuse relief and mental health or substance abuse commitments, call the Clerk of Court at 712-423-2491
COURT: If you have a scheduled court appearance, contact your attorney or call the Clerk of Court at 712-423-2491.
