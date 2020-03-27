The Iowa Department of Public Health has now confirmed the existence of substantial community spread of COVID-19 in the state.
While there are no confirmed cases within Monona County, this remains a very fluid situation. In an attempt to protect the health and safety of those in our community, Monona County has elected to close all offices to the public effective immediately, until further notice, to limit the spread of COVID-19. The goal is to protect the citizens and employees of Monona County.
Courthouse employees will continue to perform essential county services by appointment. Please contact the department by phone if you have questions regarding services.
County departments and phone numbers are:
• Assessor’s Office: 712-433-2271
• Attorney’s Office: 712-423-1728
• Auditor’s Office: 712-433-2191
• Auto Department: 712-433-2702
• Board of Supervisors: 712-433-1585
• Clerk of Court: 712-423-2491
• Conservation: 712-433-2400
• Drainage: 712-433-2630
• Driver’s License: 712-433-9566
• Microfilm: 712-433-2575
• Recorder: 712-433-2575
• Secondary Roads: 712-433-2284
• Treasurer: 712-433-2347
• Veteran Affairs: 712-433-3710
• Zoning/Environmental Health: 712-433-3400
