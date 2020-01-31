The Monona County Community Partners Foundation, an affiliate of the Siouxland Community Foundation, is accepting grant applications from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and units of local government. The deadline for submitting applications for the MCCPF grant program is March 1.
Applications will be processed through an on-line application. The link for submission is www.siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org/affiliates/. Generally, grants will range up to $10,000.
Since the first grants were distributed in 2006, the MCCPF has awarded over $1.2 million to nonprofit organizations to help support present and emerging needs in Monona County in the areas of arts and culture, community betterment/beautification, education, environment, health, and human services.
The MCCPF is governed by a local ten-member advisory board composed of representatives from each of the communities in Monona County. Technical assistance is provided by the Siouxland Community Foundation.
Questions about the grant program or application process may be directed to Daniel Comes, Advisory Board Chair, at 712-840-9062 or Katie Roberts, Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation, at 712-293-3303.
