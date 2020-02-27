The Monona County Cattlemen’s Association will once again be offering $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors.
To be eligible to apply, the student’s parents/guardians must have been a paid member of the Monona County Cattlemen’s Association in 2019 and a current member.
The scholarship applications are available at the students’ high school Guidance Counselor’s office and must be postmarked by May 1.
