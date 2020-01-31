Monona County Cattlemen held their Annual Banquet, Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ute Town and Country.
The evening started with social hour, and then a steak dinner was catered by Staley's.
The Cattlemen had four $1000 scholarships that were given out. This year’s recipients were Aric Christiansen, Megan Coberly, Bailey Henschen, and Emmalee Scott.
In appreciation for many years of support to the association and the scholarship program, two businesses were recognized, Denison Livestock Auction Market and Dunlap Livestock Auction.
Entertainment this year was comedian Lee Cole, who provided plenty of laughter and magic tricks to people in the crowd.
The trophy auction was held and five trophies were purchased by businesses that will be given to out to beef exhibitors at the Monona County Fair this year. In addition, other donated items from area business were also auctioned off for the scholarship fund.
Many door prizes were then handed out, and the raffle drawing was held. The cattlement hope to see everyone next year.
