Monona County Cattleman’s Association hosted a trophy auction at its annual meeting.
Trophies for Champion Market Steer, Champion Breeding Heifer, Champion Market Heifer, Champion Bucket Calf, and Champion Cow-Calf Pair for 4-H/FFA were auctioned to the highest bidder.
Winning bids went to: Champion Market Steer-Community Bank of Ute and Soldier, Champion Breeding Heifer-Monona County Farm Bureau Agents Crystal Bretthauer, David Gaukel and Brent McCall, Champion Bucket Calf-Farm Credit Services of America, Sioux City, Champion Market Heifer-United Bank of Iowa-Moorhead, Onawa, Charter Oak and Champion Cow/Calf-Agrivision, Onawa.
The money raised will split by all exhibitors showing in the Monona County Fair beef show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.