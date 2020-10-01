Peggy A. Rolph, Monona County Auditor would like to announce the following candidates who filed for County Offices in the General Election, which will be held Tuesday, Nov 3. (* = Incumbents)
Supervisor District #1
• No Candidate – Democrat.
• Bo Fox – Republican.
County Auditor
• * Peggy A. Rolph, Onawa – Democrat
• No Candidate – Republican
County Sheriff
• *Jeffery R. Pratt, Onawa, IA – Democrat.
• No Candidate – Republican.
Center Township Trustee
• No Candidates.
Sioux Township Trustee
• No Candidates.
Soldier Township Trustee
• *Gary Pohlman, Soldier.
Willow Township Trustee
• * Pat Melby, Moorhead.
AG Extension Council
• * Bruce Parker, Smithland.
• * Laura Neldeburg, Whiting.
• Katie Kelley, Blencoe.
• Eric N. Nichols, Whiting.
AG Extension Council
• No Candidate (To Fill Vacancy).
Soil & Water Conservation
• * James Alexander, Onawa.
• * Steve Smith, Dunlap.
• * Dean Lord, Hornick.
