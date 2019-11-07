Monona County is pleased to be starting a program to designate Monona County bridges to honor fallen heroes.
These heroes are Monona County veterans who have been killed in action while performing active military duty with the United States Armed Forces.
This program will allow the installation of two white on brown signs with the veteran information to dedicate the selected county bridge.
To qualify, the veteran must have been killed in action and be listed on the National Gold Star Family Registry. The county will select approximately four veteran names each year.
The bridge selected for each veteran will be as close to the veteran’s homestead as possible. Only county bridges will be used for this program.
The signs will be dedicated in a Memorial Day ceremony. This project is paid for by donations from the community.
The current list of veterans who were killed in combat after World War II follows (WWII veterans will be considered at a later time):
Llythaniele Fender of Onawa, Cpl., Iraq, June 10, 2007.
Stanley Dean Struble of Castana, W1, Vietnam, Nov. 19, 1970.
Charles Everett Johnson of Mapleton(?),PFC, Vietnam, Dec. 7, 1969.
Roger Cloyce Beall of Moorhead, Vietnam, E-4, Jan. 27, 1969.
Donald Fred Wood of Moorhead(?), O-2, Vietnam, Aug. 19, 1969.
Delmer Lee Ferris of Mapleton, PFC, Vietnam, Feb. 10, 1965.
Oliver W. Kamm of Ute, PFC, March 27, 1953.
Marvin Cecil Funkhouser of Onawa, SFC, Korea, May 18, 1951.
Harmon Arthur Thompson of Ute, Cpl., Korea, Sept. 26, 1950.
Ralph Henry Gries of Onawa (?), Cpl., Korea, Sept. 25, 1950.
Public meetings have been set up to answer any questions:
• Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., Onawa Public Library in Onawa.
• Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton.
• Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m., Whiting Public Library in Whiting.
If you have questions, or to make a donation, contact Tim Trepa, Monona County Veterans Affairs, 610 Iowa Ave., Onawa, IA 51040; 712-433-3710.
