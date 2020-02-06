Ten youth had the experience of learning how be responsible babysitters by attending a class offered by ISU Extension and Outreach of Monona County on Dec. 27, 2019.
Nancy McGrain, Monona County Youth Coordinator, taught about growth and development of babies and children and business aspects of being responsible, as well as toy safety and play ideas.
A highlight of the workshop was time when parents and babies and toddlers visited the class to explain about care of different ages and for a time to play and interact. Much appreciation goes to Chris Beedle for taking time to bringing in his children for the class to play with them.
Workshop participants prepared their own noon lunch and learned about nutritious snacks and positive feeding tips.
In the afternoon, Pam Madsen, RN, taught about burping, diapering, and safety and delivered CPR for Family and Friends basic orientation to CPR and the Chain of Survival and first aid training where participants received hands-on instruction and practice. Special appreciation also goes to Burgess Health Center for the use of CPR manikins.
