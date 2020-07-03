Auditor of State Rob Sand recently released an audit report on Monona County.
FINANCIAL
HIGHLIGHTS:
The county’s revenues totaled $12,770,885 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 3.9% increase over the prior year. Expenses for county operations for the year ended June 30, 2019, totaled $12,804,022, a 6.2% decrease from the prior year. The decrease in expenditures is due primarily due to a decrease in road projects.
AUDIT FINDINGS:
Sand reported three findings related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 78 through 82 of this report. The findings address a lack of segregation of duties, material amounts of accounts receivable not properly recorded in the county’s financial statements, and a deficit fund balance. Sand provided the county with recommendations to address each of these findings.
Two of the three findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The county Board of Supervisors and other elected officials have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the county’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.
