4-H exhibits at the Iowa State Fair show the accomplishments of 4-H’ers. A virtual celebration of 4-H Exhibits, Communication Events, and Awardrobe Clothing Selection took place this year.
With the Iowa State Fair canceled this year, all county entries that would have qualified made it to Show Iowa. Because of the pandemic this year, all qualified entries were done virtually giving our 4-Her’s a whole new experience in their 4-H adventures.
2020 Monona County 4-H Show Iowa Exhibitors and their awards are as follows:
Educational
Presentation:
• Kira Anderson, Award of Merit.
Photography
• Sara Rosener, Blue
• Kaylee Goslar, Red, 3 Blues
Visual Arts
• Dena Nichols, Red
• Mollie Lage, Red
Food & Nutrition
• Kira Anderson, Blue
Home Improvement
• Jakob Brewer, Blue
• Leah Parker, Blue
Sewing & Needle Arts
• Sara Maule, Blue
• Lexi Lander, Blue
Personal Development
• Sara Rosener, Blue
Woodworking
• Lance Nichols, Blue
• Caleb Terry, Blue
• Kacy Miller, Blue
Extemporaneous
Speaking
• Ashley Rosener, Award of Merit
Clothing Events
• Kira Anderson, Participation
• Leah Parker, Participation
• Cadence Koenigs, Participation
Cadence Koenigs of the Mapleton Starspinners placed in the top 5 in Clothing Selection division of the Clothing Events. She modeled a black and white striped jumpsuit. The jumpsuit was purchased at a local business.
Not all results from Show Iowa have been turned in. As more results for Monona County 4-Her’s become available, they will pass along that information.
