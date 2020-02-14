Nancy McGrain, Monona County 4-H Youth Coordinator, announces that Monona County 4-H members are selling fruit now through Feb. 17. This fundraiser supports the county youth and 4-H program, as well as local clubs.
The fruit has been excellent quality in the past. Oranges, apples, pears, and grapefruit are available in a variety of combinations, as well as beef and cheese sticks.
Watch for a 4-H member in your community, or contact them to place your order for fruit. Your support of local youth programs is appreciated through your order. Feel free to contact the Monona County Extension Office for information.
Fruit must be paid for at the time it is ordered and will be coming in on March 21.
