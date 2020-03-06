Even though it was a very cold night on Saturday, Jan. 18, 19 Monona and Woodbury 4-H’ers with family ventured out to a bull-riding event at the Tyson Center in Sioux City.
Nancy McGrain, 4-H Youth Coordinator, gave all the kids green cowbells to cheer the riders on.
After the event, Nancy asked some of the 4-H’ers attending if they would like to be a bull rider for a career? The response was a fast, “No.”
Everyone had a great time, and none of the riders were injured.
4-H families are going to have another opportunity for a family night with other counties on March 29 at a Musketeers game at the Tyson Center. 4-H is for everyone!
