How has Alzheimer’s disease touched you? No one is immune, and every 65 seconds someone in America develops Alzheimer’s disease.
A new group will be offered in Monona County to build a support system and safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia.
The first meeting will be on Wednesday, March 18, and will be held the thirrd Wednesday of each month at Faith Lutheran Church in Onawa, 316 15th St., from noon to 1 p.m. Feel free to bring your lunch.
Facilitators are trained by Alzheimer’s Association and are Cheri Hardison, Onawa, retired Iowa State University Extension; and Jill Ehlers, Soldier, retired LPN Maple Heights Nursing Home.
For more information, contact Acacia Deadrick at 712-454-5035 or visit alz.org/iowa to learn more about caregiver programs and resources.
