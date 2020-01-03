The Monona County Cattlemen's Association will be holding their annual banquet on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Ute Town and Country in Ute.
Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a steak dinner catered by Staley's beginning at 6:30 p.m.. Entertainment will be provided by comedian Lee Cole. A trophy auction, raffle drawing, and door prizes will follow.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from one of the following directors Ron Hausman, Bob Otto, Keith Zediker, Barry Erickson, Michelle Kane, Dave Bruning, Dave Jensen, Alan Cumming, Gale Miller, Jeff Mordhorst, Joel Bubke, and Peter Alexander.
