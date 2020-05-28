The Monona County Auditor, Peggy A. Rolph, states the office will be open Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for absentee voting in the upcoming Primary Election, which is Tuesday, June 2.
Voters unable to go to the polls on Election Day may vote curbside or by requesting an absentee ballot.
Voting at the County Courthouse in Onawa will take place prior to Election Day. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is May 22.
