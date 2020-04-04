The spread of COVID-19 continues to make it’s way into the surrounding areas. As of Monday, March 30, there have been 424 positives cases of COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,162 negative tests according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Monona County reported it’s first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, March 25 in a news release from Burgess Public Health. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individual is self-isolating at home.
“While this is Monona County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Burgess Public Health Director Erin Brekke.
On Thursday, March 26, Burgess Public Health reported its second positive COVID-19 case in Monona County. This case is unrelated to the first reported case on March 25. The patient is elderly, in the greater than 81+ age band that resides within Monona County.
In addition, three Monona County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30, bringing the total number of cases to five. Information regarding the three individuals are:
• Person 1 – Age 61-80 Not travel-related, close contact to person who tested positive
• Person 2 – Age 18-40 Not travel-related, close contact to person who tested positive
• Person 3 – Age 0-17 Not travel-related, close contact to person who tested positive
“These cases show just how important it is to follow the guidance given by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC for social distancing and isolation when you are sick,” stated Brekke. “We all need to do our part to slow and stop the spread of this disease.
A case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was confirmed in a resident of Crawford County on Sunday, March 29. In a press release by the Crawford County Home Health Hospice and Public Health, according to the IDPH, the individual is an adult age 61-80 years.
Crawford County Home Health Hospice and Public Health has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Crawford County. While this is the first confirmed case, this is likely not the last case that we will see, especially as testing for the virus is increased.
“We encourage all people to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Crawford County Public Health Director Kim Fineran.
As of Monday, March 30, Woodbury County has four reported cases and Harrison County has eight cases. There have been positive cases of COVID-19 in 56 of Iowa’s 99 counties and a total of six deaths.
People are reminded of the importance of practicing social distancing, which includes staying home as much as possible, avoiding crowds and mass gatherings, and maintaining a distance of approximately six-feet from others.
President Trump announced he is extending the federal social distancing guidelines to April 30. On Monday, March 30, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she will wait until the end of the week to decide whether or not to extend the states’ current guidelines.
During a press conference on Thursday, March 26, Governor Reynolds extended and expanded retail business closures. The announcement included closures of retail stores through April 7, including bookstores, clothing/shoe stores, jewelry, beauty supply stores, florists, furniture, and home furnishing stores.
All existing closures, including restaurants and bars were extended to April 7. Restaurants can still offer meals through carryout, curb side pickup, and delivery.
She also suspended elective and non-essential elective surgeries (medical and dental) and procedures to be delayed, expect for emergency procedures.
Currently all Iowa schools are closed until April 13. Governor Reynolds will assess the situation later this week.
——
Health officials continue to remind people to take the following actions, which include:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
• Staying home when ill.
Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:
• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)
AND
• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)
AND
• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you
need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at idph.iowa.gov/Emerging- Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.
——
Update from MVAO
Superintendent
Jeff Thelander
March 27
Meals
Through the first six days of meal delivery, we have been serving between 100 and 120 meals each day when all five pick up locations are counted. Parents and guardians may now pick up meals that are provided by the school at our respective communities. This will help parents who do not wish to bring all of their children out to pick up meals.
Spring Activities
In the very near future, we will be discussing the potential of rescheduling important events, such as prom and graduation. We know how important these activities are to our students and to our community.
While we cannot control the length of time we may be required to socially distance and possibly remain closed, we can make contingency plans to reschedule these important events and activities as necessary.
Again, we want to communicate to our students and families, it is our intention to have activities like prom and graduation even if they have to be moved later into the summer months. We will make every effort to make sure these events happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.