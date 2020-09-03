Monarch Butterflies will soon begin their journey southward during the annual migration to Mexico. The public is invited to learn more about the Monarch butterfly migration and help tag butterflies at an educational program on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., at Sioux City Prairie’s west gate, located on Talbot Road, about 1/2 mile north of its intersection with Military Road in Sioux City.
“Migrating monarch butterflies roost in trees and bushes, sometimes by the thousands, from the last week in August to the third week of September,” Theresa Kruid, Naturalist, said. “This gives community members an opportunity to participate in citizen science and learn more about monarch biology and pollinators.”
Pre-register for this event by calling the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 712-258-0838 or email Theresa Kruid at tkruid@woodburyparks.org. The event is free.
The program will begin at 6 p.m. Wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for being outdoors. The group will be walking through tall grasses and the terrain is uneven and hilly.
For more information contact Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 712-258-0838, tkruid@woodburyparks.org.
The Sioux City Prairie entrance is approximately located at goo.gl/maps/iRyMasSoMUZnT8sF6.
Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the public and the staff. In response to the ongoing development of COVID-19, Woodbury County Conservation programs will adhere to social distancing, smaller group size, increased sanitation, and facemasks are recommended.
