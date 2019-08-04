A total of 356 students at Mitchell Technical Institute have been placed on the Spring Semester 2019 President's List, according to MTI President Mark Wilson.
Included on the Spring 2019 President’s List from this area is Luke Masters of Mapleton, Precision Ag Technology.
Students must earn a term grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.
Mitchell Technical Institute is located in Mitchell, S.D.
