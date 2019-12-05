Mission 6 was the name of the Oct. 12 Honor Flight that Aaron Van Beeck of Sioux Center commissioned. This was the sixth Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., for Midwest veterans to see the memorials that were built to honor them.
The goal of the sixth mission was to fill the entire plane with Vietnam veterans. This goal was met, and Van Beeck’s mission was on its way.
When Aaron Van Beeck was 20 and was imagining a project as immense as a Midwest Honor Flight, he never could have predicted the impact of his efforts. A Boy Scout in his younger life, and a family member of many generations of soldiers, he told his mom, Chris, that he wanted to offer veterans a last tour – a tour of the Washington, D.C., memorials.
“I knew that he was going to do it anyway, so I joined his team,” his mom said.
Van Beeck’s current employment is working as a third grade teacher in Sioux Center. His leadership of the Midwest Honor Flight mission is on a volunteer basis.
When Matt Berning of Anthon heard about these flights, he began to investigate and eventually placed his father’s name on a list. World War II veterans were priorities in the first missions because of their ages, so he was told it would be a wait.
Matt shared, “My dad deserved this trip, especially after the way he was treated when he arrived back home. I wanted him to be honored the way our military is now.”
Matt never could have imagined the impact his search would have on his father, Mike Berning, a Vietnam vet. Three years later, Mike was invited on his last tour – Mission 6.
Mike Berning was a young man working for Anthon farmers and various businesses in 1969 when his draft lottery number was drawn. He presented himself to the draft board and, by odd luck, was selected to be in the Army instead of drafted into the Marines. His fateful day began in a room of 30 to 40 men, one being Doug Corrie of Anthon, seated around the outside of the room. When the drill sergeant told every fifth man to stand, Mike was one of the fifth men.
When he said these men would be drafted into the Marines, another (seated) draftee laughed. The drill sergeant told Berning to sit down and for that man to stand, and the laughing man was sent to the Marines. It was an honor to join the Marines, but not to be drafted.
After basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and tank training in Fort Knox, Ky., Mike was told the whole company was going to Germany, but in some last-minute fluke, they were all deployed to Vietnam – sergeants, commanders, and everyone. This was in July of 1970.
Mike served in Vietnam using his training with APC’s (Armored Personnel Carriers). He served with the 5th Infantry of the First of 77th Scout Platoon. Support from home consisted of letters and food from family.
“I looked forward to letters from home. I appreciated letters from Mom and my sisters, Mary, Deb, and Barb, as well as Jack Peters and Karen Sawin,” Mike remembered.
In July 1971, Mike developed malaria and fell from a tank and was shipped home on a medivac plane.
Because of Mike’s return home in a medivac plane, he never had to experience the protestors in the airports that other soldiers did. He heard reports of name-calling, booing, and spitting as other soldiers tried to return home.
“I did experience some of the negative reactions of people when they found out I was a Vietnam vet. I was surprised it was happening in the Midwest,” said Mike. “When I returned home, though, people did say they were glad I was home, but I remember Kenny Bunnell being one of the only people who shook my hand and personally thanked me.”
Van Beeck knew this part of history and wanted to change those hurt feelings and welcome the Vietnam veterans home with a grand finale, even if it was 50 years later.
The 6th mission started on Oct. 11 at the Sheraton Hotel in Sioux Falls, S.D. The veterans were quite moved to hear each individual name read at the honor banquet that Friday evening and to see all the veterans stand to be acknowledged. A major gave them the official orders for their final tour.
Van Beeck’s words were also inspiring. Instructions were finally given as to how to proceed in the morning to begin their mission, but they had no idea all they would experience, especially the surprises.
The plane of veterans with guardians and medical crew left Sioux Falls airport on Oct 12 at 5:30 a.m. Each guardian was a companion to three to four vets. The arrival at Reagan International Airport was anything but normal.
Mike expressed how emotional it was, “When we got off the plane, to our surprise, the terminal was full of greeters wanting to shake our hands and telling us how glad they were that we were home. I could see the emotions on the vets’ faces.”
The crew then boarded tour busses and were escorted by the Washington, D.C., police department, lights flashing and traffic parting. They started with the famous Iwo Jima Marine Memorial.
“I took a picture saluting it for Bernard Ketelsen, a Vietnam Marine veteran, per his request,” Mike chuckled.
Then they toured the Air Force and Navy Memorials.
“Arlington’s Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was unbelievable because it gives one a sense of pride in being an American, knowing that every veteran has been remembered.”
The World War II memorial on the National Mall displays all the states and the battles. Mike took a photo of the Iowa one. When they approached the memorial, hundreds of tourists were there. Mike was surprised when the tourists approached the veterans and shook their hands, thanking them for their service.
Then after the Korean memorial, it was time for the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
“I never thought it was going to be that large, and all the names brought back a lot of memories. Many of the veterans were emotional finding their friends’ names. One veteran had five comrades all in the same area,” Mike recalled.
Volunteers were there with ladders, paper, and charcoal to rub names for the veterans. He found Gail Sanderson’s name and asked a volunteer to make a tracing. Sanderson was an Anthon Marine who was one of the 58,286 who died in Vietnam and honored at the memorial.
Van Beeck accompanied the veterans on this mission and saw the emotion, but knew that more was yet to come. The guardians kept telling them, “There’s still more.”
First, the vets didn’t know, but family and community members had written letters for the veterans to read on their return flight. Each veteran had a large envelope with these tributes.
Second, the family and community people were waiting at the Sheraton to welcome them home.
When Mike departed from the Sioux Falls airport and boarded one of the four busses with everyone else, he thought he was heading back to the Sheraton to see his wife and Summer, who had seen him off that morning. But to his surprise, all 18 members of his family were there to welcome him home – Lori, Sarah, Adam, Summer, Brooklyn, Ace, Jake, Josie, Teddy, Payton, Gage, Jayde, Matt, Aubrey, Will, Lane, Layla, and Elizabeth.
The Sioux Falls Convention Center arena was filled with thousands of people, and when they got off the buses, they were astounded. When Mike finally realized his family was all there, he was very surprised.
“Thanks for being there. You made the day complete,” Mike told his family.
The 11 grandchildren each held up a sign that they decorated with each letter of the words “WELCOME HOME.” They were extremely excited being a part of the crowd and proud to see their grandpa get off the bus and be part of a greater good.
But the surprises didn’t end there. The next day, the family had arranged a community welcome home at Mike and Lori’s home in Anthon. The weather was a bit chilly, but nearly 70 people came to welcome Mike home. (It snowed the entire day in Sioux Falls while he was in D.C.) Mike’s final reflection, “It took 50 years to realize that people appreciated our service to our country because we only did what we were asked to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.