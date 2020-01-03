Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 1,709 degrees at the end of the fall semester with commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus in Mankato, Minn.
Receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology was Ashley Ewoldt of Ute.
Minnesota State Mankato, a comprehensive university with 14,297 students, is part of the Minnesota State system, which includes 30 colleges and seven universities.
