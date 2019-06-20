The monthly LifeServe Blood Center blood drives in Charter Oak and Ute on Monday, June 3, was a success.
Charter Oak had 10 donors registered and nine life-saving units of blood donated that included milestone donor Joel Kuhlmann, who reached nine gallons donated.
In Ute, 11 donors registered and 11 life-saving units of blood were donated. Ute also had a milestone donor during the blood drive. Leesa Kuhlmann reached the six gallon level.
