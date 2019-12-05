The public is invited to commemorate the holidays at the annual tree lighting ceremony for the Burgess Foundation Milestone and Guardian Angel Trees on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. in the Burgess Health Center lobby.
Following the lighting, Burgess Auxiliary will serve complimentary refreshments for all in attendance.
Personalized brass ornaments recognizing loved ones are remembered in a memorial or honorarium to the Burgess Foundation during the last year are placed on the nine-foot, frosted blue spruce Milestone Tree.
The Guardian Angel tree honors Burgess staff members and volunteers recognized through the Guardian Angel program during the last year.
Commemorative gifts made to the foundation also observe births, graduations, anniversaries, and the holiday. All commemorative gifts help to enhance the quality care provided at Burgess Health Center.
For more information, contact Bart McDowell, director of Burgess Foundation, by emailing foundation@burgesshc.org or calling 712-423-9374.
