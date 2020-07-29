Company boosts many incentives by 50% to help customers during pandemic
MidAmerican Energy Company announced on July 1 a 50% increase in rebate amounts for certain high-efficiency equipment that residential and small business customers in Iowa and Illinois purchase through the end of the year.
The increased residential customer rebates apply to high-efficiency air conditioners, high-efficiency heat pumps and smart thermostats. A residential customer purchasing a high-efficiency air conditioner now qualifies for up to a $750 rebate, which is up from $500. A residential customer who purchases a smart thermostat qualifies for a $115 rebate, which is up from the previous $75 amount.
For small business customers in Iowa and Illinois, rebate increases apply to lighting; heating, ventilation, and cooling; commercial refrigeration and compressed air measures.
“We understand that people experiencing financial fallout from the pandemic may be holding off on needed home equipment purchases that will help them save energy now and money in the long run,” Tina Yoder, MidAmerican Energy director of energy efficiency, said. “These increased incentives will help our customers save money by lowering their monthly energy bills.”
With the increased incentive amounts, MidAmerican will still remain within its state-approved spending caps for energy efficiency programs.
Residential customers can check energy efficiency online The HomeCheck Online energy assessment is a free web tool for residential customers that analyzes home energy use. It offers information on what uses the most energy in a customer’s home and provides personalized tips to reduce energy use.
Customers access the tool through the My Account link at MidAmericanEnergy.com.
