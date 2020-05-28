The Schleswig VFW/Legion will not have a Memorial Day program this year. They will be putting the big flags up at Morgan Cemetery on Friday, May 22, at 5 p.m.
The Mapleton Legion will not be hold it’s annual Memorial Day program at Mt. Hope Cemetery and won’t be putting up the Avenue of Flags. There will be no Memorial Day Luncheon at the Mapleton Legion Hall this year.
Our veterans are gone, but not forgotten. Henry V. McKenna American Legion in Oto will not be holding Memorial Services this year. The graves will be decorated.
No decision has been made at this time about the Memorial Day Service at the Grant Cemetery.
The Grimsley-Thayer American Legion Post #502 from Castana will not be having any service or meal for Memorial Day 2020.
On Saturday, May 23, the Ute VFW will have breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m. for those that help decorate the cemetery.
There will be a Memorial Day program on Monday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Clair Cemetery, with “in car parking” on the south side of the cemetery. The podium will be south of the paved road so that people can stay in their cars to see and hear the program.
There will be recorded patriotic music, reading of the honor roll, a speaker – Jonathan Kuhlmann, 21-gun salute, and taps to the fallen.
After the program, the VFW will be open if any wants to come.
In Charter Oak, the Legion will meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Charter Oak to decorate the graves and put up the Avenue of Flags.
There will be a short Memorial Day service on Main Street in Charter Oak at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 25. People can stay in their cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.