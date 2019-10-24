With the Mapleton city election coming up soon, a “Meet the Candidates” forum will be on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Willow Vale Golf Course, 300 Sioux St. in Mapleton, starting at 7 p.m.
The seven city council candidates in Mapleton – Benita Uhl, Lori Gosch, Elizabeth Else, Abby Koenigs, NiKay Schaffer, Becky Weber, and Joseph “Joe” Hogan, along with the two mayor candidates – Michael Kluver and Brent Streck, have been invited to participate in the event.
Each candidate will be allotted time to introduce themselves and discuss their candidacy. This will be followed by a question and answer period.
This event is open to everyone and a great way to hear from the candidates.
Next week’s Mapleton Press (Oct. 31) will feature a candidate profile section with candidates running in the area city and school board elections.
