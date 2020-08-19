As the 2020-2021 school year gets underway on Monday, Aug. 24, there will be some new faces in the hallways at the area schools.
Charter Oak-Ute
A familiar face is returning to Charter Oak-Ute. Amber Bissen will be teaching 7th and 8th grade reading and language arts. She taught at COU from 2016-2017 when she taught middle and high school English and speech.
Bissen has six years experience, and this is the start of her seventh year of teaching.
Most recently, she worked at Zion Lutheran School in Denison where she spent three years (2017-2020) teaching middle school language arts as well as a few other classes as needed.
Her first teaching experience was teaching family and consumer science, shared between Boyer Valley and COU for one year and then went full-time at BV.
She studied English education at Iowa State University and received her reading endorsement from Buena Vista University.
Bissen live in Denison with her husband, Matt, their two children: Ben (2) and Elsa (4 months), and their dog, Riley.
She grew up in Dow City and attended Boyer Valley.
Her hobbies include cross-stitching, working on various crafts, and organizing.
Maple Valley-Anthon Oto
There are two new elementary teachers in the Mapleton Elementary building this year, Alyssa Voege and Jenna Terry.
Alyssa Voege will be one of the kindergarten teachers. This is her first year of teaching.
She graduated from University of South Dakota and did a full-year of student teaching. She spent her first semester in third grade and her second semester was in kindergarten.
She is originally from Sergeant Bluff and recently moved to Mapleton.
Voege loves scrapbooking, doing puzzles, spending time outside (but only in the summer), and playing with her kitten, Mittens.
Jenna Terry will be teaching fifth grade.
This is her fourth year teaching as she previously taught third grade at Dakota Valley Elementary for three years.
Terry graduated from Wayne State College and just returned to receive her masters in curriculum and instruction.
She currently lives in Sioux City where she also grew up.
Her hobbies include reading, playing volleyball, gardening, traveling, and her all time favorite, spending time with my puppy Juno.
“I am excited to be a RAM!” Terry said.
There is one new elementary teacher in the Anthon Elementary this year, Tana Boekelman. She will be teaching first grade. This will be her first year teaching.
Last spring, she was a long-term substitute for 20 weeks in kindergarten at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. She student taught in Mankato, Minn., in a second grade classroom for an entire school year.
Boekelman studied elementary-literacy education at Minnesota State University, Mankato with an endorsement in STEM education.
She is from Sergeant Bluff and currently lives there.
Boekelman isn’t married and has no children, but she has a 4-month-old goldendoodle puppy named Ruby.
In her free time, she loves to read, shop, and spend quality time with her family.
“I am so excited to start my first year in such a great school district!” Boekelman said.
In the MVAO middle school there are four new faces as Fritz Burow will be teaching middle school language arts, Marissa Promes will teach middle school math, Caleb Christensen is the new sixth grade teacher, and Krista Hogstad will be the middle school TAG teacher.
Mr. Burow will be teaching 7th grade reading and writing classes.
He received his education from Wayne State College and Morningside College and has been teaching for several decades.
He grew up in Anthon, just half a block from the Anthon-Oto school that burned.
Burow currently lives in Sioux City with his wife, Julie.
Photography is his avocation.
“The U.S. Army trained me as a photojournalist when I was at Fort Sill,” Burow said. “I still enjoy the artistic skill.”
An interesting fact about Burow is that he is a 11-gallon blood donor.
“I’m thrilled to return to my educational roots,” he said.
This is Marissa Promes’ first year teaching as she will be teaching 7th and 8th math as well as 8th Algebra.
She grew up in Jefferson and attended Buena Vista University.
Promes currently living in Danbury.
Her hobbies include sports, reading, and watching movies.
Caleb Christensen will be teaching 6th grade reading, writing, and science.
He will be entering his ninth year of teaching. He is a 2010 graduate of Buena Vista University. He taught one year of 3rd grade at Storm Lake St. Mary’s, two years of 5th grade at Schaller-Crestland Elementary, four years of middle school social studies at Ridge View Middle School, and one year of 3rd grade at Galva-Holstein Elementary.
Christensen is originally from Onawa and currently lives in Turin with his wife, Jessica, who will be teaching high school math in Mapleton. They have two daughters, Reagan (4) and Emma (2).
His hobbies include coaching football, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
“My family and I look forward to beginning our new journey here at MVAOCOU. I will also be coaching football for the Rams this fall!” Christensen said.
Krista Hogstad will be the new middle school TAG (Talented and Gifted)
This is her first year teaching after going to Morningside College for math education. She did her student teaching at Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School.
Hogstad grew up in Pine Island, Minn., a small town just north of Rochester, and she currently lives in Mapleton.
Some of her hobbies include snowmobiling, reading, baking, and games.
In the MVAOCOU High School, Jessica Christensen will be the new math teacher, teaching PreCalculus, Calculus, and Algebra 1.
Christensen will be starting her ninth year of teaching. She previously taught seven years of high school math at Ridge View High School in Holstein. Prior to that, she taught one year of high school math at Storm Lake High.
She graduated from Buena Vista University in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a minor in Exercise Science. She also endorsed in health education. She was also captain of the BVU women’s basketball team while completing her schooling.
Christensen is currently pursuing her Master of Arts in Teaching from Morningside College.
She grew up on an acreage north of Turin and was a 2008 graduate of West Monona.
She currently lives outside of Turin with her husband, Caleb, who will be teaching 6th grade in Anthon, and their two daughters, Reagan (4) and Emma (2).
In her free time, she first and foremost, spends quality time with her family as they’re super important to her.
Also, as a former collegiate basketball player, sports are a big passion for Christensen. She is an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan, loves the outdoors, and loves to read.
“Teaching is my passion, and I’m blessed that I get to do what I love every day,” Christensen said. “My husband and I feel very blessed to be now teaching in the MVAO-COU Community School District. We are thankful for the opportunity and look forward to the years to come. Go Rams!”
Meet the new teacher at the Schleswig School in next week’s Mapleton Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.