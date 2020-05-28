Heather McNamara of Mac’s Chevrolet in Mapleton was re-appointed to the Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education Board of Directors.
McNamara has served on the Foundation board since 2017.
The Iowa Automobile Dealers Foundation for Education is a non-profit entity established in 1995 by the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association.
The IAD Foundation’s mission is to support educational, research and charitable activities that positively impact the automotive industry. Since 1998, the Foundation has awarded more than 200 scholarships to students across Iowa. The Iowa Automobile Dealers Association is a trade association representing more than 300 car and truck dealers in the state. The association was established in 1919.
