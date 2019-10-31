Mayor Donna M Shaw attended training on Leading at Council Meetings, Mayor’s Association, Innovation and Resources for Water Infrastructure, How to Leverage Funding for your City Project, A Rural Town’s Comprehensive Approach to Address Housing Needs, Build A Main Street of the Future, Voting Delegate at the Annual Business Meeting, Economic Development 101 & Knowing Your City’s Fiscal Health while at the 2019 Iowa League of Cities Annual Conference & Exhibit in Dubuque, Sept. 25-27.
The conference theme was “Cities Shine” and the event, which was attended by over 500 city officials, focused on providing opportunities for elected and appointed officials from across Iowa to participate in workshops addressing current municipal issues as well as connect and learn from other cities.
“This conference is so valuable to our Iowa cities with all the presentations and workshops offered in this three-day conference. Each time I attend, I learn something new to take back to the City Council,” said Shaw.
“The Annual Conference & Exhibit is the premier training event for Iowa’s city officials because it’s the only one in the state designed specifically for their needs,” explained Alan Kemp, Executive Director for the Iowa League of Cities.
The Iowa League of Cities is the oldest, continuously operating municipal league in the country. Founded in 1898, the League is a not-for-profit organization that advocates for issues affecting cities throughout Iowa. The City of Mapleton is a member of the Iowa League of Cities.
