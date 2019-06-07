Nine participants recently completed the Matter of Balance class offered through Horn Memorial Hospital Public Health.
Matter of Balance is an award-winning, eight-session program designed for community dwelling older adults that may have fallen, or have a fear of falling.
The goals of the program are to help participants learn more about fall prevention strategies, follow personal plans to carry out fall prevention strategies, and make and maintain changes in their daily lives, which help reduce falling or the fear of falling.
Some of the participants shared their thoughts on the program.
William Magill said, “I use to think that once you fell, that’s it. That is how it’s going to be from now on. I learned through Matter of Balance, it doesn’t have to be like that.”
Cathy Stevens shared, “I was expecting the program to address the physical aspects of falling. I didn’t realize Matter of Balance would cover others aspects of falling that are affected, such as emotional, social, and the whole person.”
Judy Brookbank shared the exercises learned in Matter of Balance with her sisters. After watching Judy and her sisters practicing the exercise routine a few times, Judy’s 106-years-old mother asked to participate.
If you or someone you know would like to learn more about the Matter of Balance program, contact Horn Public Health at 712-364-7311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.