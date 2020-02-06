The Mapleton Library will be hosting a Mardi Gras Party and Murder Mystery. Come for the food and games or to watch the Murder Mystery for a nominal fee, or come to participate in the Murder Mystery.
This event will occur on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6-9 p.m. The food will be Gumbo, Jambalaya, King cake, and nonalcoholic beverages.
Costumes are encouraged, but not required.
Anyone wishing to attend this event must register by Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the library. Call 712-881-1312 with questions.
