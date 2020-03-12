Sixteen attended and participated in the Mapleton library’s Mardi Gras Murder Mystery. The evening was spent trying to determine who among them was the culprit, eating gumbo, jambalaya, and king cake. Prizes were awarded for those who found the hidden coins, plastic babies in the king cake, and most Mardi Gras necklaces.

