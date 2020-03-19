Bakeless Bake Sale was a huge success. We need a few more members to be 100%. We just lost a couple (Elfie and Ada).
Relay for Life will be March 15 at the Community Building.
Bars are needed for School Clean Up Day – TBA.
April is election of officers.
Sang Happy Birthday to Marlene and Angie.
Meeting adjourned.
Becky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.