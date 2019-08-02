By Jenna Comes
The Mapleton website, www.mapleton.com, has recently received a “new” look.
While changes to the Mapleton website are made frequently, it has been a number of years since the website has had any changes to its look or function.
With the fast-changing world of technology, changes needed to be made to the website. The major change that was done to the website was making it more mobile-user friendly.
The design was also given a fresh look.
The website is full of information about Mapleton that future residents and visitors would like to know when researching the town.
Under the tourism tab, there is information about the camping and lodging, as well as hunting and fishing in the area, the Willow Vale Golf Club, the Loess Hills, the Museum of American History, and the Ring House.
Under the lifestyle tab, future residents can learn about the library, churches in Mapleton, the MVAO school district, medical services, housing, and recreational opportunities. Registration forms for the youth sports programs will be available to download on the youth recreation page.
On the resources pages, there are links for brochures, forms, and permits.
The business directory page features businesses in Mapleton. On cellular devices, you can look up a business on the directory and click their phone number to make a direct call.
A new page on the website is a questions and answers page with frequently asked questions.
There is also new is a page were city council meeting agendas and minutes will be posted. The City of Mapleton’s Code of Ordinances is also available on the website. To find it, go to the “about” tab, click government page, then click resources.
A new feature on the website is a calendar where residents can see when meetings and events are happening. If you have an event to add to the calendar, call Mapleton City Hall at 712-881-1351.
The Mapleton Chamber of Commerce (MVDI) pays for the Mapleton website and works with Pam Jacobsen from PPP Design in Denison. To help fund the project, the City of Mapleton, along with the Mapleton Electric Board, provided funds to start the process. The remaining cost is being covered by the Chamber.
To help with the cost, the Chamber is asking businesses to pay a one-time fee of $50 to link their business name in the business directory to their website or Facebook page.
All businesses are listed on the website’s business directory with addresses and phone numbers, but people won’t be able to link directly to the business’s website from the directory until the one-time fee is paid. If you are a Chamber member, a picture of your business store front/inside of your business will be placed on the business directory.
Along with the changes, controls were given to the staff at Mapleton City Hall where they can update and add information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.