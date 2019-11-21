The Mapleton Starspinners held their monthly meeting on Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. at the Mapleton Community Center.
The meeting was called to order by President Grace Smith, and The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Aiyana Bowman. Secretary Zach Craig took roll call by asking members what they dressed as for Halloween. Rachel Shupe led recreation time with a clothes pin game.
After the secretary and treasurer’s reports were read, we moved on to discuss new business items. We will be having a food stand at Mapleton’s Vendor Fair on Nov. 30. Members are asked to fill out the sign-up sheet to donate one food item.
Another upcoming event is Santa Claus Day on Dec. 14 at the Community Center. Each 4-H family is asked to bring one dozen muffins or donuts and also needs to help work the event.
From there, Ryan Brenner led members in reciting the Pledge to the 4-H flag, and then it was time for educational presentations by club members. Presentations included Zoe and Rayna Jessen (Design Elements and Art Principles), Katy Krohn (Mental Health and Reducing its Stigma), Leah Parker (Kids and Screen Time), and Zach Craig (4-H State Conference).
Hosts for this month were Claire Smallwood, Leah Parker, and Ryan Parker. They provided mixed fruit and kettle corn for members to snack on at the close of the meeting.
The next meeting for the Mapleton Starspinners is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Mapleton Community Center.
Reporter, Sara Rosener
Photographer, Lydia Shupe
