In an effort to help both dairy farmers suffering from low prices and the needy, the Mapleton Starspinners 4-H Club recently donated $100 of milk to the Mapleton Open Cupboard. Along with club leader Sharyl Bruning, helpers on the distribution day included Zoe Jessen (left) and Rayna Jessen (right).
