The Mapleton Starspinners held their meeting on June 13 at 9 a.m. at the Mapleton Community Center. The meeting was called to order by President Grace Smith.
After “The Pledge of Allegiance” was recited by Caden Scheer, roll call was taken by asking members to “Name a career you’d like to have when you grow up.”
Ashley Rosener and Isabelle Smith led recreation time by having everyone play the game, “Heads Up, 7 Up.”
Next, we discussed several new business items. Kira Anderson gave the treasurer’s report. Ashley Rosener, Sara Rosener, Jenna Rosener, and Rachel Schupe applied and received the 4-H mini grant to purchase a soccer net and basketball hoop for Westwinds Park located in Mapleton.
There will still be a queen contest during the Monona County Fair. All communications and clothing events have to be registered by June 15, and the judging will be on July 7. The sewing challenge this year is to make a toiletry bag, which will then be donated to people in need.
Static judging will look a little different this year. Members will not have conference judging with their exhibits. Instead, they will drop off their exhibits in boxes, and the judge will base their scores strictly on the exhibit and write-up. Exhibits will then be displayed in the 4-H building by leaders.
YQCA training must be completed by July 1 to be able to show animals at the fair. All animals must be entered online by July 1 as well. Please check the June newsletter for all updates, deadlines, and information.
Quinlan Koenigs led members in reciting the “Pledge to the 4-H Flag.” Hosts for this month were the Jessen and Craig families. They provided bananas, granola bars, and bottled water for members to snack on during the meeting.
Next, we had educational presentations by club members. Presentations included Jenna Rosener (exploring places to visit in Iowa), Lincoln Gotto (white tail deer), and Billi Craig (how to make a bird feeder). Sharyl Bruning, club leader, closed the meeting by giving a presentation on public speaking.
Sara Rosener, Reporter
