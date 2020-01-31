The Mapleton Starspinners 4-H Club held their monthly meeting on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Mapleton Community Center.
The meeting was called to order by President Grace Smith and “The Pledge of Allegiance” was led by Lincoln Gotto.
Secretary Zach Craig took roll call by asking members to name an Iowa landmark. Ashley Rosener, Rachel Shupe, and Isabelle Smith led recreation time by having everyone play “Musical Chairs.”
After the reports were read, we were thanked for the great help at Santa Day. It went well, and we had 77 kids that came.
Next, we discussed new business items. 4-H fruit sales will begin on Jan. 20 and go through mid-February. Please let a Starspinner know if you’d like to place an order.
From there, Benjamin Shupe led members in reciting the “Pledge to the 4-H flag” and then it was time for educational presentations by club members.
Presentations included Kira Anderson, German boys training to be soldiers in World War II; Chenoa Bowman, holiday origins; Anna Smith, Adventureland theme park; and Ashley Rosener, 4-H Camera Corps organization.
Next, we got to participate in several workshops. Zoe and Rayna Jessen did a working exhibit on how to decorate owl cupcakes, plus gave us several helpful pointers for doing our own working exhibit.
Cadence and Caitlee Koenigs presented mini memories Polaroid picture project, while Molly Petersen led a workshop selecting and cutting vinyl using a Cricut. We then got to display our vinyl stickers in frames.
From there, Karen Jessen led us in a scrapbooking session on how to organize and decorate pages for our 4-H record books.
Our final workshop was led by Sharyl Bruning. She taught us about the different cuts of meat and parts of a beef animal. We also learned about the different breeds of beef.
Afterwards, we held a potluck at 6 p.m. with our families, which included a loaded baked potato bar, salads, and desserts.
Isabelle Smith and Ashley Rosener led recreation time by having everyone play Bingo. Several prizes were handed out to the winners.
Next, it was time for the awards ceremony. Sharyl handed out club, completion, project, and 4-H membership awards to several of our members. Great job, everyone!
The next meeting for the Mapleton Starspinners is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at the Mapleton Community Center.
Sara Rosener, Reporter
Lydia Shupe, Photographer
